Get Home for the Holidays With Big Savings on Travel Essentials at Woot

With the holiday season just around the corner, you may be doing some traveling in the coming weeks and months. And whether you're taking a bus home for Christmas, or catching a flight to get as far away from your family's Thanksgiving as possible, having the right gear can make your trip much more comfortable.

Right now, Woot is offering big savings on a huge selection of travel gear, including luggage sets, passport wallets, e-readers and more. You can even find some great deals on camping gear in case you're really looking to get off the grid. All these deals will be available through Nov. 2, so get your order in before then if you're hoping to experience these savings.

To help you make the most of this sale, we've rounded up some of the best bargains you can shop right now.If you're looking for some gadgets to help pass the time on your long trip, there are new and refurbished devices you can pick up on sale right now. Get lost in a good book (or several thousand) with this from 2018. It has 8GB of built-in storage, is waterproof up to 2 meters and is on sale for just $80, saving $50 off the usual price. Or pick up a pair of earbuds with built-in noise canceling to help drown out the sound of the plane engine while you try and catch some rest. They're on sale for just $45, which saves you $105 compared to the usual price.

There's plenty more than just tech on sale, too. If you're going to be doing an international traveling, it's absolutely critical to keep your passport somewhere safe and secure. For just $9, you can pick up one of these that protects your passport and cards from RFID scanners. They come in over 30 different styles and are over 80% off right now. If you're looking to replace your duffel bag with some real luggage, you can grab this for $70, $52 off the usual price. They're made of durable ABS material, feature a collapsing handle and multidirectional wheels, and the set includes a 28-inch upright and a 20-inch carry-on.

There's plenty more on sale, too. You can also shop deals on , , and even some . You've still got over a week before the sale ends, but items are sure to start selling out before then (and some already have). If you've got your eye on something specific, we'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later.