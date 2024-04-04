Get a Dollar Flight Club Lifetime Subscription For Less Than the Price of 1 Year

Going on a trip can add up, especially when factoring in airfare. With so many flight options from non-stop and multiple stops to different cabins, it can get complicated. Figuring out how and where to get the best deals can be tricky, especially if you're going to a place you're not familiar with. Investing in a Dollar Flight Club subscription can spare you the trouble, because DFC finds the best deals and sends alerts when great fares hit, helping you snag a cheap flight without the hassle.

Right now, you can grab a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus subscription from StackSocial for just $70, which is a massive discount on the usual $99 annual price, especially when you consider you won't be slapped with recurring fees. Just note, this offer is valid for new users only.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off on various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

StackSocial is also offering a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for just $40, which is a pared-down version that has access to around 70% of the deals and you can set a start and departure point.

