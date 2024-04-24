Get $70 Off This Funky Soundcore Motion X500 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Whether you're around the pool or the campfire, a great Bluetooth speaker is an absolute must-have. Listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks or anything else doesn't have to mean using a pair of earbuds or headphones, and there are tons of portable speakers on the market today. But few look quite so cool as the Soundcore Motion X500, a portable speaker that comes in a fetching purplish pink and has a retrolike look that somehow still fits in 2024's world. And even better, you can pick one up today for just $100 when you clip the on-page coupon. Note that the blue and black versions of this speaker aren't included in this offer, so you do have to go pink -- thankfully, that's the best one!

This speaker does more than just look cool, though. It's certified for wireless hi-res sound, with what the company says is a three times more detailed listening experience, and it supports a Soundcore algorithm that's designed to transform stereo sound into a three-channel spatial audio experience. The result is sound that appears to come from more than just the speaker itself, great for your favorite tunes.

Other features of note include a 12-hour-long battery life and an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means you can splash this thing by the pool and also never worry about it getting caught in a rainstorm. But remember, you do need to clip that code to take advantage of this particular Bluetooth speaker deal. We don't know how long the offer will stick around, so bear that in mind as well.

