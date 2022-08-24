Get $50 Off the Xbox Series S Console

Looking for an affordable gaming console that won't cost you half a grand? Check out Microsoft's Xbox S Console, now just $250 at Adorama after an instant coupon is added to your cart at checkout.

Microsoft's newest gaming console is much more affordable than its PlayStation 5 counterpart. The Series S and Series X came out just this year, with the Series S offered at $300. You can play popular games like Gears 5, Forza Horizons 4, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and The Touryst on this disc-free console. Right now, you can get a free game worth up to $130 when you buy the console at full price at select retailers.

It has a sleek white and black design, and this package comes with a white controller. While the used, open-box version is $30 less, it doesn't include a $50 off coupon, so you're getting the best deal with a brand new console. Shipping is free, and you have the option to buy protection for one or two years.