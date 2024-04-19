Get $200 of Restaurant.com Credit for Just $35 With This Epic Deal
The credit is good at over 60,000 locations across the US.
Discounted gift cards are always a smart buy. They're basically free money. And eating out is so expensive these days that any money you can save is going to be a big help. For a limited time, the folks at StackSocial are offering a $200 Restaurant.com credit for just $35, which is like getting $165 in free credit. There's no clear-cut expiration date listed for this deal, which means it may not be available for long.
Buying an e-gift card from Restaurant.com is a good idea because your credits will never expire and they can be applied anywhere on the website, whether you're dining in or you're ordering takeout or delivery. There are several e-gift card options available at StackSocial including:
After you select this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, in case you're in the market for some unique gift ideas. Just be sure to redeem the voucher within 30 days of your purchase.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.