Get $200 of Restaurant.com Credit for Just $35 With This Epic Deal

The credit is good at over 60,000 locations across the US.

Restaurant.com gift cards
Discounted gift cards are always a smart buy. They're basically free money. And eating out is so expensive these days that any money you can save is going to be a big help. For a limited time, the folks at StackSocial are offering a $200 Restaurant.com credit for just $35, which is like getting $165 in free credit. There's no clear-cut expiration date listed for this deal, which means it may not be available for long.

Buying an e-gift card from Restaurant.com is a good idea because your credits will never expire and they can be applied anywhere on the website, whether you're dining in or you're ordering takeout or delivery. There are several e-gift card options available at StackSocial including:

After you select this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com also partners with Edible Arrangements, in case you're in the market for some unique gift ideas. Just be sure to redeem the voucher within 30 days of your purchase. 

