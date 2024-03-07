Get 20% Off at Beauty Pie When You Use Our Exclusive Code
Save on an annual membership to Beauty Pie and score 20% off its highly-rated products.
Beauty Pie is an exclusive buyers club with the aim of making luxury products more accessible and affordable. The brand has a host of products, including makeup and skin, hair and body care products. When you sign up, you get access to a host of products at a special members-only price. And if you sign up right now, you can save 20% off your purchase with our exclusive code CNET20.
Beauty Pie's business model encourages consumers to stay loyal to its brand with its special membership prices and other perks. If you're not yet a member, our code can be used to save on an annual membership, dropping it to $47 from its usual $59 price. And the products are actually worth the hype. Beauty Pie recently made our best eye cream list with its Superluminous under-eye genius cream. This eye cream is perfect if you have dark circles and a little dullness happening around your eye area. It's best used in the morning and is super lightweight and blends into your skin seamlessly.
This deal won't last long but Beauty Pie's products would make for a great Mother's Day gift. If you prefer a different brand for yourself or mom, check out these coupons from Charlotte Tilbury, along with these other great Mother's Day deals.
