Get 15% Off Auraglow Teeth Whitening Products With This Exclusive Deal

Dental care is a great way to look after yourself. If you love coffee, smoke or want to improve the appearance of less-than-pearly whites, you may have to take a few extra steps so your teeth can look the way you want them to. Home teeth whitening kits can be a great way to save money on making your teeth look their best. Right now, on Amazon you can get 15% off select Auraglow personal care items to help tackle those tough stains. You can redeem this CNET-exclusive deal with the coupon code 15OFFCNET.

The coupon code applies to Auraglow's teeth whitening kit, teeth whitening pens and teeth whitening gel.

The whitening kit typically costs $48, and with the discount, you can get it for just $41. It comes with an LED light that you use with the included 35% carbamide peroxide gel for a brighter smile. With this kit, you get 20 whitening treatments. The LED light activates these to remove stains within half an hour. Auraglow says it can even show vast improvements in teeth that have been stained for years. Make sure to look through and follow the kit's included instructions.

The extra strength whitening pen includes 40 treatments with a 9% hydrogen peroxide formula that can whiten your teeth without causing pesky sensitivity. Auraglow also has an overnight whitening pen with a 35% carbamide peroxide formulation.

Aurglow's gel is a whitening booster you can add to your preferred toothpaste brand so you can have other options that improve the appearance of your teeth. These deals are around for only a limited time and are great for anyone who's been looking for teeth whitening options on a budget.

