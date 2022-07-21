Best Electric Toothbrush Deals: Up to $100 Off Oral-B, AquaSonic and More

One way to stay on top of your oral health is investing in an electric toothbrush. While the American Dental Association says that traditional manual toothbrushes and electric toothbrushes are about equal in terms of ability to clean teeth and remove plaque, the additional features of electric toothbrushes can be appealing.

While the cost of electric toothbrushes has come down since their invention, some of the smartest options are still pricey. We've gathered all the best electric toothbrush deals available right now from around the web, with options for every budget. Be sure to check out the entire list to find the right option for your smile.

AquaSonic If you're shopping for two, you'll definitely want to consider the AquaSonic Duo. It comes with a dual wireless charging base that charges both toothbrushes simultaneously and features three cleaning modes and a vibration timer. It also comes with five brush heads for each base handle and a travel case for each as well. And one full charge will last up to 30 days, so you won't have to take the base with you on your trip. At just $40, it's like paying $20 per brush, so this is a bundle worth grabbing if you're looking for a pair of electric toothbrushes.

Colgate Our pick for best overall electric toothbrush is $19 off at Amazon. It has three different modes: normal, sensitive and deep clean. Plus, there's a 2-minute timer that buzzes every 30 seconds so you know to move on to a different quadrant of your mouth. It even has smart sensors so that the app can give you guided brushing suggestions for spots that need extra targeting. This set comes with the toothbrush handle, two refill heads, a charger and a travel case. You can also get a battery-operated version for $40.

AquaSonic This toothbrush offers a lot for a low price. It comes with eight brush heads, so if you replace the brush head every four months this pack can last you over two years. It also comes with a travel case, and one charge can last up to four full weeks with normal use. It has four brushing modes: standard brushing, softer cleaning for sensitive mouths, whitening to polish teeth and massage to improve gum health. It also features a timer so you can be sure to brush the full 2 minutes recommended by the ADA.

Oral-B This electric toothbrush offers personal coaching to help you make sure to cover all areas of your mouth evenly with the right amount of pressure. It comes with the toothbrush handle, one brush head, a charger and a travel case. The charge lasts more than two weeks per charge, has a 2-minute timer and features six different cleaning modes, including one for sensitive mouths.

AquaSonic This electric toothbrush features four cleaning modes and a 2-minute timer with 30-second notifications, like a lot of the others on this list. However, this toothbrush also includes autotimed UV sanitizing chamber that should kill 99.99% of germs between your brushing sessions, as well as a charging travel case with UV sanitizing technology as well. And the battery lasts up to 30 full days per charge, making it easy to travel with.

Oral-B Our pick for best high-end electric toothbrush is the Oral-B iO. It has a smart pressure sensor, LED indicator lights, magnetic drive, 3D teeth tracking and mouth quadrant sensors. It offers coaching cues and features seven brush modes: daily clean, whitening, gum care, sensitive, intense, super sensitive and tongue clean. It also features a 2-minute timer and comes with three replacement brush heads and a charging travel case.

Burst This charcoal-infused electric toothbrush features three cleaning modes: teeth whitening, sensitive and massage. One charge lasts up to a month, so it's easy to take with you to most destinations without having to pack the charger. It has a smart timer that alerts you every 30 seconds so that you can clean all four quadrants of your mouth for an equal amount of time.

Oral-B This electric toothbrush features five brushing modes, a visible pressure sensor and a 2-minute timer with pulses that inform you to move on to a different part of your mouth every 30 seconds. All your oral hygiene habits are tracked on the Oral-B app and this brush is compatible with a variety of Oral-B brush heads so that you can customize how you clean.

Waterpik This 11-piece set gets you both an electric toothbrush and a water flosser. If you're looking for a premium clean, this is a good option, and though the Waterpik system is pricey, it delivers a lot of value for your money. If you have braces, implants or other dental work, this set is a great choice. The flosser features 10 settings and the toothbrush has clean, whiten and massage modes, as well as a 2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer. It includes five water flosser tips with a storage case, two brush heads and a toothbrush travel case.