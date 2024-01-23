X
GE's Amazing Smart Indoor BBQ Smoker Is $300 off Right Now

This new indoor smoker uses a fancy catalyst converter to allow for safe indoor smoking of meats, fish, desserts and more, The buzzy new appliance is down to the lowest price we've seen.

GE Profile's new indoor smoker is the first of its kind. 

GE Profile's Smart Indoor Smoker is easily the buzziest kitchen release so far in 2024. That's right, an indoor smoker. It allows wannabe pitmasters without the space for an outdoor unit to smoke ribs, brisket, chicken and fish from the comfort of the kitchen, and without setting off any alarms. 

It launched earlier this month for a whopping $1,000 but is down to $700 right now at Best Buy -- the first time we've seen the premium smoker go on sale.

I got a chance to see this first-of-its-kind kitchen appliance in action at a launch event in New York and again at CES in Las Vegas, alongside other wild kitchen releases. The indoor smoker wowed everyone in attendance with its ability to remove the nasty stuff from smoke but leave the heat and flavor. It uses a catalyst converter filtration system to do it, so there aren't even any filters to change. 

All you're left with after a slow smoke is a faint and pleasant smell of hickory or maple smoke and some mighty tasty barbecue. And, yes, I had seconds.

The Smart Smoker couldn't be simpler to operate and it fits on most kitchen counters. 

The smart smoker has intelligent features such as a built-in probe that measures internal temps. The digital controls allow the user to control smoke levels, temperature and cooking times from the side panel or mobile app. There's even a hold smoke function if you want to pause a cook remotely and finish it later.

Grab it now while it's on major discount at Best Buy.