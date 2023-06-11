Gear Up for Grilling Season With Up to $100 Off at Weber

The days are getting longer and the nights are getting warmer, which means that grilling season is back in full swing. And if you're looking to upgrade your setup this summer, then we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Weber makes some of our favorite grills on the market, and right now, you can grab one for up to $100 off. This offer is only available through July 1, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

There are a few different deals available right now, but the best offer is $100 off Genesis gas grills, including the EPX-335, which we named the best equipped gas grill on the market in 2023. It boasts 787 square inches of cooking space and comes equipped with three main burners rated at 39,000 BTU, a 13,000 BTU sear burner and a 12,000 BTU side burner for serious versatility. It also supports Weber Connect smart technology so you can monitor temperatures and more while you relax inside. With this deal, you can the natural gas model for $1,599. And if you don't need all the bells and whistles, there are other Genesis grills that you can grab for as little as $899.

And full-size gas grills aren't the only thing on sale right now. If you want something more compact, you can also save $30 on the Lumin electric grill now through July 18. It can reach temperatures of up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and has various presets for searing, smoking, steaming and more. The original Lumin has 242 square inches of cooking space and starts at $449, or you can grab the compact model with 180 square inches of cooking space for $399.

And if you want to take the guesswork out of grilling, you can also save $50 on the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, which drops the price down to $90. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it can turn any grill into a smart grill and will provide you with estimated cooking times, doneness alerts, notifications when it's time to flip and more. Just note that this offer is only available through June 15, so you've only got a few days left to take advantage of these savings.

Read more: Best BBQ Tools and Grilling Gadgets for 2023