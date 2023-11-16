Free Bacon for Life Is Back at ButcherBox. Here's How to Get It

I don't care what my quack doctor says, I need more bacon in my life. OK, maybe you shouldn't eat the stuff every day, but once a month? That's good for mental health and general disposition. ButcherBox, one of the most popular online meat delivery services has just brought back its legendary free-bacon-for-life promotion and it's happening now.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

How do I get free bacon for life?

Pretty simple. Sign up to try ButcherBox, an online subscription service that sends quality beef, organic chicken and wild Alaskan salmon to your doorstep each month. If you give the service a try, it'll slip a pound of thick-cut bacon into your box every month for the life of your subscription. Plus, ButcherBox will knock a cool $20 off your first order.

Cancel your subscription easily and at any time

Fear of commitment? You can pause or cancel your ButcherBox subscription at any time, including after the first order -- no long-term contracts to be signed.

ButcherBox

Is ButcherBox any good?

ButcherBox sends quality meat including wild salmon and organic chicken in its monthly boxes. ButcherBox

So glad you asked; we tested ButcherBox earlier this year. The online meat subscription hit the mark with excellent Aussie beef, wild salmon and organic chicken, along with timely deliveries and an approachable price -- especially considering the quality. A custom box of meat and fish you select starts at $169. That's about 9-14 pounds of meat. A larger box with 18-26 pounds of cuts will cost $309 per order. You can have deliveries every four, six or eight weeks. For more, read our full breakdown and review of ButcherBox.

And if you're wondering about the best way to cook all your incoming free bacon is, this is it.