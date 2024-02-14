X
For Just $80, Matt's Flights Premium Will Keep You Posted on the Latest Airfare Deals

This limited-time offer snags you lifetime access to Matt's Flights for less than the usual cost of a one-year subscription.

Traveling to new destinations, both domestic and international, can be exciting and enriching. But prices for flights have skyrocketed in recent years, making it more challenging for would-be jetsetters to take regular trips, even when you don't overpay. And searching for deals on airfare every day can be a real hassle. A Matt's Flights Premium plan can do the hard work for you, sending you alerts about new and interesting flight deals as they crop up. While you'd usually pay $97 per year for a Matt's Flights Premium subscription, StackSocial is giving you the opportunity to score lifetime access for just $80 making this a total no-brainer if you've been considering signing up for the service. This offer won't be around for long, though.

A Matt's Flights Premium subscription saves you time as well as money by sparing you the headache of having to manually search and compare flights and prices across different services. You get unlimited search requests for both domestic and international flights, and Matt's Flights will send the absolute best prices available straight to your inbox, which includes three or more deals per week. You also get 24/7 email support for one-on-one help planning your flights and trip. If you're looking for ways to save on your upcoming summer vacation, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

