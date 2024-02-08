Firstleaf Has 6 Bottles of Wines for Just $36 With Our Exclusive Code
Use our code, CNETCELBR8, to get six bottles of wine for $36 or 12 bottles for $72, plus free shipping.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time to stock up on the wine. Whether you're planning a romantic night with your person, hosting a Galentine's Day event or spending some time alone -- a good bottle (or six) will make things infinitely better. Firstleaf will help you get started with a discount, exclusive to CNET readers. Right now, you can get six bottles for just $36 or twelve bottles for $72 with code CNETCELBR8.
Firstleaf is definitely one of our favorite wine clubs. It's a great option if you're looking to expand your palate and ditch the limitations of your local liquor store. To make sure you're getting wines that work for you, you'll have to answer a couple of questions to explain your likes and dislikes. After that, Firstleaf will start sending you personalized award-winning wines based on your choices. You'll also have access to an excellent team of wine experts to answer all your questions along the way.
Now, if you're really a wine lover and you want more options, we also recommend Naked Wines.
