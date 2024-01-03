Stock Your Cellar With 50% Off Sitewide at Naked Wines

Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just enjoy a glass of vino from time to time and appreciate pulling new flavors into the mix, you won't want to miss this deal. Naked Wines is currently offering 50% off all cases and bottles sitewide with no purchase limit, making it a great time to stock up.

If you want to try a plethora of wines from indie winemakers, this is your chance to select exactly what you want at a great price. And the best part? There's no subscription required. Note that there is a six bottle minimum requirement, however.

While Naked Wines has a massive selection of a la carte wines to choose from, for those that prefer a case crafted by experts, you'll find plenty of savings on everything from collections of reds or whites to specialty cases, including these collections of sparkling wines and luxury wines, which are each available for $114 right now. And if you want a mix, this Wine Advisor 11-pack of top picks is now just $161 with this half-price deal. Other fun cases you may want to grab are the Best of Brunch six-pack, which is down to $70 and the Sweet Tooth six-pack, which is down to $48.

Standard delivery is one to four business days and delivery is included on orders of $200 or more. Just keep in mind that someone who is at least 21 years old must be available to sign for the delivery. You can take advantage of this offer now through Jan. 31.