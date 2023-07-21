Fire Pit Essential Bundles From Solo Stove Are Up to 45% Off Right Now

Fire pits are great accessories you can use all year long. And if you're considering grabbing a portable fire pit for your yard, Solo Stove has some incredible offers right now that you won't want to pass up. There are plenty of options on the market these days, and Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits. Currently, you can save 45% on fire pits essentials bundles, cutting your costs by hundreds. This offer is available now through July 23.

While bundles are more expensive than simply buying a fire pit on its own, they can be a great investment -- especially when you can find a solid discount. Solo Stove's Essential Bundles throw in a lid, a stand and a carrying case along with your fire pit purchase. And there are three different options for you to choose from, so you can get the right size to fit your needs.

The most compact option is the Ranger 2.0 bundle, which you can grab for $230 right now -- that's almost $200 off the usual price. For those seeking a larger pit, the Yukon 2.0 is the largest size Solo Stove offers. It's currently discounted by $460 right now, bringing the price from $1,010 to just $550. And for everyone else, the midsize Bonfire 2.0 is a great bundle option. It's our favorite model, and you can snag one for $300, which saves you $270 on the usual price.

And for those of you who already have a Solo Stove fire pit and want to grab a lid for your current model, they are discounted by 40% right now, with prices starting at $45.