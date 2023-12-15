Fill Out Your Toolkit With This Denali Sale and Save Up to 67%

Being able to fix stuff around your home is important, especially since calling somebody out in an emergency can be costly. It isn't too hard to pick up a few basic skills, but it can get expensive if you want to buy good quality tools. Luckily, there's an excellent sale at Woot right now on various Denali tools, so you can snap something up at a big discount. There's no lack of choice either with everything from angle grinders to impact drills on sale.

All of these deals are available right now, but that won't be the case for long. They're good through Dec. 20 at 12 a.m. CT, but there's limited stock -- so place an order soon if you see something that takes your eye. With savings of up to 67% across a range of different kinds of tools, we don't expect these discounts to hang around.

Whether you're in the market for a cordless drill or a leaf blower, there should be a deal here for everyone. One of the best deals you can get is the Denali by SKIL 20-volt cordless drill driver kit. It also comes with a battery charger and is going for just $25 instead of $75. Add to that the Denali 123-piece screwdriver and drill bit set for $24, and you're essentially set for any sort of drilling you want to do.

Other discounts include the Denali cordless rotary hammer kit for just $60 and the Denali roller tool bag with a massive 67% off right now. You can find all of the Denali deals over on Woot's landing page right now so be sure to check out the full collection before making a buying decision.