Feel Better on a Budget With Big Savings at the Vitamin Shoppe

Even with a healthy and balanced diet, your body may not be getting all of the vitamins and nutrients it needs to keep you happy, healthy and feeling your best. And fortunately, you don't have to rework your entire meal plan to make up the difference. A regimen of vitamins or supplements is an easy way to correct any deficiencies, and can help improve your athletic performance and recovery, boost your immune system, lift your mood and more. And right now, you can stock up for less at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Whether you're looking for daily multivitamins, protein powder, hydration mixes or other supplements, you can snag some for less when you use the promo code SHOPPE23. That code will save you $10 on any order over $75, $15 on orders over $95 and $20 on orders of $115 or more, and entitles you to free shipping.

There are tons of items to choose from, like these Mykind Organics once daily whole food multivitamins for all-around nutrition. Or you could pick up this Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder for healthier skin, hair, nails and joints. There are even some healthy snacks and drinks that you can grab for less right now, like these Quest protein tortilla chips and Orgain organic nutritional shakes.

This offer is only available through June 22, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Also note that some brands are excluded from the offer, including Optimum Nutrition, BodyTech, The Vitamin Shoppe and a few others.