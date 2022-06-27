Some of Our Favorite JBL Speakers Are on Sale Right Now for as Little as $30

Summer adventures just aren't complete without some tunes on the go, and right now you can grab some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market for up to 40% during this early Prime Day deal. Amazon is currently offering up to $30 off select JBL speakers, including one of our top Bluetooth speakers for 2022, the Go 3, as well as the rugged Flip 5. There's no set expiration for these offers, which means the discounts could end at any time. If you find a model you really like, you may want to grab it while it's still available.

These JBL speakers are compact, rugged and ready for any kind of adventure you might throw at them. At just $30, the is the most affordable model available, and was our favorite pocket-friendly option for this year. It's covered in fabric instead of bare plastic, so it has some protection against drops, and it also includes an integrated rope loop so you can hang it or tie it to your bag. It's $20 off right now, a price that has been .

The is the largest speaker included in this sale, and it's also the most expensive at $100, $30 off from its original price. While the Flip 5 didn't quite make our list of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for 2022, its successor the Flip 6 did, and the Flip 5 offers many of the same great features at a lower price. It has a 44m driver, only 1mm smaller than the Flip 6, as well as the same Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and impressive 12-hour battery life. With an IPX7 rating, it's waterproof, and it can sync with other compatible JBL speakers when you really need to crank up the volume. It's also available in over a dozen great colors so you can find one that matches your style.