Expecto Pawtronus! Order the Limited Edition Harry Potter BarkBox

Send your pup to Hogwarts with BarkBox's limited edition Harry Potter Super Chewer Box. From now until Aug. 14, sort your pup into your favorite house and get a free Quidditch dog jersey while supplies last. The Super Chewer Box comes with fun themed toys such as Hedwig the Owl, Harry's Bogey Wand, and the Golden Snitch. Super Chewer items are designed for dogs that are a bit more rough with their toys. Treats and chews are also included in the box.

BarkBox is a subscription box service designed to let you spoil your pet every month. With BarkBox's classic assortment, you get two toys, two treats, and one chew each month. After your first box delivery, you can customize your assortment if something else would work better for your pup. Get more treats, more toys or just more of everything. You can even add your dog's size to ensure toys and treats are appropriate for them.

Worried about your dog's allergies? Barkbox's treats are wheat-, corn- and soy-free. The company also offers special allergy-friendly boxes for dogs who are allergic to turkey, chicken or beef.

Read More: PetSmart Sale on Clothing, Food, Toys and More