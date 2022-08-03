20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Deals

This PetSmart Sale Offers Discounts on Clothing, Food, Toys and More

Support your pet and wallet with multiple deals at a discount.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Dog pads, food topper, kitty litter and a dinosaur plushie on a green background
PetSmart

We all love our pets and want to make sure we get the best for them. To help, this PetSmart sale has four different offers for you today. The first deal is 40% off select clothing for your pets. The second deal is a buy four, get the fifth free on select meal toppers for dogs. The third deal is a buy three and get the fourth free on dog toys, and the final deal is a buy one, get the second 25% off on waste disposal and lawn care. 

See at PetSmart

When you're shopping for clothes, you can get a number of things: a backpack, overalls, tee and bandana set, and more. With prices starting at just $6, you can walk away with a bunch of clothes for your very special dog in sizes from extra small to extra large.

If you're looking for food for your dogs and cats, you'll find plenty. Whether you want wet, dry or grain-free food, you'll find the very best. One of Petsmart's bestsellers is this Simply Nourish Source Kibble + All Life Stage dog meal topper for $3. There's also this $11 Nulo MedalSeries Bone Broth Wet Dog and Cat food topper that you can give to your pets for a more enjoyable mealtime experience.

When you're shopping for toys, you'll find plush squeakers, balls and frisbees. And when it's time for your cats and dogs to do their business, you can get dog pads, cat litter, waste bags and litter scoops for easy clean up.

This PetSmart sale is truly stacked with incredible items for your pets' needs. Head over to the website to take advantage of this sale before it ends.

