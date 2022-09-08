Eureka Pet Vacuums Are On Sale With Prices Starting at $119

Vacuum cleaners are necessary to keep floors tidy, but when you have pets you need powerful suction and a vacuum that's designed with pet owners in mind.

Eureka's FloorRover series features bagless upright vacuum cleaners that are designed for homes with pets and can pick up hair and dander with ease. Right now Amazon has both the and the models marked down, with discounts up to $46. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon on each product page to take advantage of the full discount amount.

Both vacuums available in the sale have swivel steering and large easy-glide wheels that make maneuvering a breeze, even on deep carpet. They even have automatic height adjustment so you can go from carpet to tile or hardwood seamlessly. And when the dust cup is full, the one-click release makes it easy to dump debris right into the trashcan.

If you're looking for the lowest price, the is down to $119 with the extra on-page coupon savings. It features an extra long 35-foot power cord so that you can cover more area without unplugging and has a detachable handle with a flexible hose for 12 feet of extended reach to clean upholstery, vents and any other hard to reach areas. The Dash also comes with helpful attachments, including a multi-angle adapter, a pet turbo brush, a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a hose stability clip, which stops your vacuum from tipping over while using the accessories.

The vacuum is another great option. This vac has a lot going for it, including an extra large dust cup, which is 50% larger than other FloorRover models and will allow you to clean larger spaces for a longer period of time, uninterrupted. And features a multi-cyclone total seal HEPA filtration system, which keeps dust and allergens from escaping back into the air. It also comes with an anti-tangle brush-roll to prevent hair wrap. This vacuum is just $139 right now when you clip the on-page coupon. It also comes with the same accessories as the Dash, with the exception of the multi-angle adapter.

And if these corded uprights aren't quite right for you, check out some of our favorite cordless vacuums or opt for a robot vacuum that you can program to clean your floors automatically.