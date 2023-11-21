Eckster's Grid Is the Coolest Backpack I've Ever Owned and It's 20% Off for Black Friday

Living in New York means sliding around in some pretty tight and crowded spaces, and a bulbous backpack can turn you into a subway villain fast. Eckster makes slick and ergonomic tech gear and travel accessories, and its new Grid backpack is perfect for carrying your tech and goods without inadvertently knocking into strangers whenever you turn or pivot.

I love this compact backpack, but it's admittedly on the pricey side. Right now, the Grid is down to an all-time low of $156 -- normally $195 -- for Black Friday. That's a heck of a good price for this quality bag with structure, smart design and all the right storage spots for essentials.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

What's so great about it? The Grid flaps open completely so you can pack and organize with maximum efficiency. There's a quick-stash laptop compartment and another to protect a pair of fragile shades with an outdoor water bottle pocket. It's made from recycled PET bottles and fully waterproof in case you get caught in a shower on your way to showing off your new backpack to friends. It's also slimmer than your standard backpack, and it honestly just looks cooler than most.

You can pack the Grid as you would a suitcase to maximize the space inside. Eckster

The Eckster Black Friday sale spans far beyond the backpack. You can nab the brand's excellent, spring-loaded card carriers, sleek wallets and power banks for as much as 50% off.

Shop the full sale here which ends when Black Friday does.