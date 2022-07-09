Eat Well With This Digital 4-Quart Air Fryer for Just $25 During This One-Day Deal

Air fryers are a smart idea if you want to avoid the mess of conventional frying. Not only can you enjoy some of your favorite fried foods at home without the extra fat and calories from oil, but there are a ton of other meals you can make, too.

Right now Best Buy has discounted the by $45, bringing the price to just $25. If you have been holding out on trying air frying, this is a great deal to jump on -- just keep in mind that this offer expires tonight.

This fryer can fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat a variety of foods at the push of a button. It has a temperature range from 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set the timer for up to 60 minutes at a time, but it also features an auto-shut off timer, along with an audible tone and indicator lights, so if you get busy and don't notice the time, you won't have to worry about overcooking your food or having any safety concerns.

The digital control panel is convenient and the air fryer itself is easy to clean. Both the PFOA-free non-stick pan and the crisping tray are dishwasher safe, so you can toss them in with your plates and utensils for a hassle-free cleanup and then relax for the rest of your evening.

Read more: Air Fryers Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy