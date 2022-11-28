Don't Wait to Shop Kylie Cosmetics' Biggest Sale of the Year

Calling all beauty fanatics: Kylie Jenner's cosmetic, skin care and baby brands are all 40% off sitewide this Cyber Monday. On select Kylie Skin products, that discount jumps to 50% off, and those who subscribe to the Kylie mailing list can get an additional 15% off their purchase.

Full disclosure: I'm a bit of a fanatic for this brand. Ever since the became all the rage in 2015, I've been a dedicated consumer of all of Kylie Jenner's cosmetics and skin care. The Kylie Jenner lip kit stays on while also keeping its bold color all night, unlike most other lipstick and lip liner brands. For those searching for the best skin care products to gift this holiday season, the is my new favorite facial moisturizer and face mask set. The Hydrate and Glow set includes a moisturizer, facial mask, body lotion and eye cream; all of which are small enough to bring on a flight.