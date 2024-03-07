Don't Wait for Grilling Season: BBQGuys Knocks Hundreds Off Grills and More Today

Grilling season is on the horizon, and if your current setup could use an upgrade, you won't want to miss the excellent deals happening right now at BBQGuys. That includes big savings on grills, griddles, islands, accessories and much more. These steep savings are available now through March 18. But we suggest getting your order in sooner rather than later if you have something specific in mind, so that you don't miss out on these bargains.

There's a bunch of outdoor cooking gear that you can grab at a serious discount during this pre-spring sale. If you need a new gas grill, you can save an impressive $400 on this freestanding Victory three-burner propane grill, which drops the price down to $600. If you want something a little more versatile, you could pick up this Blackstone 28-inch griddle with a built-in air fryer. It's $180 off, which brings the price down to just $720 currently. Even better, you can save up to $800 and score a free cover with your purchase of select Blaze grills.

And if you're building a whole new patio, you can save a ton on Darlee outdoor furniture during this sale, with prices starting at just $109. There are tons of other bargains to be had on refrigerators, pizza ovens and more as well, so be sure to check out all the offers available. You can check out our full roundup of all the best outdoor grill deals for even more savings.