Don't Miss Your Chance to Save up to $30 on a Full-Size Nintendo Switch

There was a time when getting your hands on a full-size Nintendo Switch was almost as hard as finding a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X in stock. Fortunately, things have calmed down enough that you can even find one of these nifty handhelds on sale occasionally. Right now, Woot has a selection of new Switch consoles -- including the upgraded OLED model -- on sale for up to $30 off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance it may sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one of these Nintendo consoles at a discount.

There are two slightly different Switch models available at this sale. The original Switch is the more affordable choice at $270, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price. It comes with the classic red and blue Joy-Cons, and includes the dock so you can easily hook it up to your TV and enjoy your games on the big screen. If you want the updated version, you can grab the Switch OLED for $325, which saves you $25 compared to the usual price. With a 7-inch screen, it's slightly large than the 6.2-inch original Switch, and it boasts a more vibrant OLED display. Internally, the hardware is nearly identical, so whether it's worth the upgrade really depends on your personal preferences when it comes to screen size.