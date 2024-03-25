Don't Miss Your Chance to Grab This Jackery Power Station at an All-Time Low Price

Whether you're off camping in the wilderness or just want to make sure that you're prepared should the worst happen at home, a great portable power station can make all the difference. Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and today represents your last chance to snag the Jackery Explorer 1000 for just $639 on Amazon. That's $360 in savings and a new all-time low price for a solid portable power station that normally costs around $1,000. This deal is a part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale -- which ends tonight -- so act fast.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is designed to be portable and easy to use. With its handle and rugged exterior, you should be comfortable taking it wherever you go. It has an impressive capacity of 1,002 watt-hours, which will run something like an electric grill or mini fridge for about 50 minutes. It can also output up to 1,000 watts of electricity combined, which is great for handling appliances that require a bit more power.

Where it really shines is its use as a solar generator in combination with solar panels, which you do have to buy separately. Even so, two of Jackery's own Solar Saga 100-watt solar panels will charge the Explorer 1000 in about 6 hours, although if you want to go with a more traditional wall charging, it will be closer to 5.5 hours. Besides the solar, wall and car input options, you also get three AC power outlets, two type-C USB ports, two type-A USB ports, and a car auxiliary power outlet, so you have a ton of options for topping off your gear.

Overall, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is an excellent choice if you need some basic backup power for a few smaller devices or a small appliance. That said, if you still need a bit more power, check out some of these other great generator deals.