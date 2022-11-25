Don't Miss Béis' Only Sale of the Year

For Black Friday and Black Friday only, Béis is offering 25% off everything sitewide. The lifestyle travel brand carries a long line of suitcases, weekenders, carry-on bags and tote bags for daily use. Whether you're checking out the Béis x Elsa line looking for a gift for a new parent or trying to find something stylish for the jet-setter in your life, these trendy bags will make for a great gift for everyone. This is Béis' first and last sale of the year, so shop now before it's too late.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune. Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.