Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Don't Miss Béis' Only Sale of the Year

Shop 25% off today only at Béis. Trust me, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina

For Black Friday and Black Friday only, Béis is offering 25% off everything sitewide. The lifestyle travel brand carries a long line of suitcases, weekenders, carry-on bags and tote bags for daily use. Whether you're checking out the Béis x Elsa line looking for a gift for a new parent or trying to find something stylish for the jet-setter in your life, these trendy bags will make for a great gift for everyone. This is Béis' first and last sale of the year, so shop now before it's too late. 

Shop 25% off at Béis
See at Beis

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.