The Béis x Elsa Line Is a Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

Searching for the best multipurpose bag to get a new parent? The new Béis x Elsa line is perfect for parents, students and everyone in between.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina
3 min read

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a new parent in your life, then look no further than Béis' newest collection, Béis x Elsa. Travel and lifestyle brand Béis recently teamed up with model Elsa Hosk to create a line of bags and accessories for the modern parent. This historic new line marks the first collaboration since actress Shay Mitchell founded the company in 2018.

The collaboration, which launched Oct. 17, includes a variety of bags meant to seamlessly transition through each stage of life. BÉIS x Elsa features: The Tote Bag, Backpack Tote, Changing Clutch, Caddy, and Accessories Gift Set available in green checkered, leopard and yellow floral -- all perfect items for parents of young children. 

Not a parent? No worries, these bags are still perfect for the everyday employee, student or remote worker. In the past couple of years I've bought several of Béis' items and have yet to be disappointed; all of their bags are just as durable as they are fashionable. Although I wasn't able to sample all of the products Béis x Elsa has to offer, the products I did get to sample proves that the newest line certainly lives up to the hype. Below are my reviews on the collaboration, based on both personal experience and other users' comments. 
BÉIS

The Backpack Tote

Of the several limited edition items in this collab, it's the Backpack Tote that makes this worthwhile. This new bag comes in three patterns, all with a quilted puffy body and short handles. The bag includes an adjustable backpack strap, two zipper pockets, water bottle pockets and a 13-inch laptop pocket. There are also two stroller straps, a removable changing pad and a scrunchie key leash. The Backpack Tote bag is undoubtedly the cornerstone of the new collection and could be the best gift for any parent.

$138 at BÉIS Travel
BÉIS

The Tote

If you're on the hunt for a diaper bag that can double as a tote, then this is the bag for you. The tote bag comes in the same three patterns that the backpack tote is offered in and also has a quilted puffy exterior with padded handles. The bag includes two large zipper pockets, two insulation pockets and a 13-inch laptop pocket. Plan on traveling? The Tote also has a convenient trolley sleeve that can fit on a luggage handle. 

$158 at BÉIS Travel
BÉIS

Changing Clutch and Caddy

The Changing Clutch and the Caddy are both products specifically designed for parents on-the-go. Both products come in three different designs and have a puffy exterior like the other bags in the line. The stylish clutch quickly transforms into a changing station with an easy to clean changing pad. The caddy has two insulation bottle pockets, one large zipper pocket meant to carry all of the parenting necessities, two large slip pockets and two stroller straps. With these products parenting has never looked so chic. 

$68 at BÉIS travel
$58 at BÉIS travel
BÉIS

Accessories Gift Set

This set is just adorable. I bought one for my cousin's baby, but I'm tempted to buy an extra set for when I become a parent. The $58 gift set includes a reusable bento bag, toy and hat. The toy you get depends on which pattern you choose.

$58 at BÉIS travel