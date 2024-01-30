Ditch the Monthly Fees With 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $160

Whether your device has limited internal storage or you just have so many files to back up, you're going to have to rely on a form of cloud storage at some point. Beyond freeing up space on your devices, having that extra layer of backup for your data is certainly a good idea in case your phone or laptop was damaged or stolen. That said, cloud storage can be quite expensive, especially if you need a larger amount, and who wants to add yet another subscription to their outgoings every month?

Thankfully, you can get a solid deal on a lifetime Koofr cloud storage subscription with 1TB of space discounted to just $160 when you use coupon code KOOFR at StackSocial. That's a one-time fee for the storage space meaning it won't recur or have further costs down the line. Considering Koofr's 1TB plan costs €10 per month (roughly $11), it won't take long for this lifetime deal to prove cost effective.

You can save a lot of files online when you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving photos, videos or something boring like your tax documentation, it's all safe and sound. Koofr is private and secure and there's no file-size limit to get in the way, either.

Still need convincing? How about the included tool that can help you find and remove duplicate files to help you save space? Or the advanced tools for batch file-renaming or built-in encryption? All of that, and more besides, for just $160. But only while this offer lasts and assuming you remember to enter the code KOOFR when checking out.

If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.