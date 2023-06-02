DeWalt Tools Are Up to 52% Off Right Now at Amazon

Do you have unfinished projects around the house? If you've been putting them off because you don't have all of the equipment you need to tackle your to-do list, Amazon has slashed the prices on a selection of new tools and gear from DeWalt, making it easier to fill up your toolbox. Grab everything you need to tackle jobs both big and small for less with up to 52% off drills, sanders, saws and more. There's no set expiration for this sale, but you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

A cordless drill or driver is an essential buy for any homeowner in order to complete all manner of tasks. You can grab the DeWalt 20V Max XR DCF845B model for $99, saving you $50. It delivers up to 300 unit watts of power and has three speed modes and a built-in LED light for taking on a variety of jobs. Note, however, that this deal is for the tool only and does not include a battery or charger, so you will need to purchase those separately if you do not already have a compatible set. However, if you're trying to build a set, this DCK299M2 combo kit offers a hammer drill and impact driver as well as two batteries and a charger for $299 -- that's a $110 discount on the list price.

If you're going to be taking on any carpentry work, you can nab the DeWalt 20V Max DCK300P1 combo kit for $329 off, dropping the price by $40. It includes an orbital sander, an oscillating multi-tool, a jig saw and a battery and charger so that you can make complex cuts and smooth everything out with ease. However, if you're just looking for an oscillating multi-tool to add to your collection, you can snag one for $99 -- that's a 45% savings.

And if you're just getting started with building your toolbox, DeWalt has a 20V Max DCK771D1M1 7-tool combo kit that may be a good choice. It has a drill driver and impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, a sander, an oscillating multitool and more -- and it's only $599. There are plenty of other tools worth adding to your collection, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon to find what you need.