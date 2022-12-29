DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon

The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle.

If you're in the market for a new set of tools, Amazon has some combo sets on sale right now that will help you get your next task done efficiently and effectively. Today only, you can snag at up to 64% off. Keep in mind that these offers will expire tonight.

If you're looking to revamp your entire toolbox (or are just getting started), check out the . It includes 10 cordless power tools including a drill-driver, impact driver, blower, oscillating tool, circular saw, grinder and more, along with two batteries and a charger. It typically lists for $999, but right now it's on sale for $599, saving you $400.

And if you enjoy tinkering on automobiles, this $379 is over half-off, meaning you'll pay just $179. This 204-piece set comes in a durable blow mold case with metal latches and includes a 72-tooth ratchet that comes equipped with a quick release button to easily attach or remove a socket.

includes an impact driver and a drill driver, along with two batteries, a charger and a carrying bag. The tools come equipped with a three-LED light ring with a 20-second delay so that you can have visibility wherever you're working. Additionally, the compact and lightweight design of these tools helps them to fit into tight spaces and each has an ergonomic handle for comfort and control. The kit features two-speed transmission and delivers 300 unit watts out (the higher the rating, the faster the performance). It's discounted by $80 today, bringing the price down to $139.

Another option worth considering is the . Normally listing for $229, this kit is 44% off today, which brings the price to just $129. This sander has a variable-speed control, from 8,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute, as well as a texturized rubber overmold grip and replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop pad.

And for everyday jobs, the is a solid option. With a price of just $189 today, you'll save $30 on this DeWalt drill. It's lightweight and compact, and it features two speed settings, a three-mode LED light and a metal 1/2-inch ratcheting chuck.

