Deals

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals: SecretLab, Anda Seat, X-Chair and More

Save up to $600 on an amazing gaming chair. Your back will thank you.

Cyber Monday Deals with laptop
Cyber Monday might be the last time this year to get a deep discount on the best gaming gear and that includes a sweet new gaming chair. Treat yourself or your favorite gamer to a more comfortable gaming experience and get it at significant savings.

SecretLab

Save up to $250

SecretLab makes some of our favorite gaming chairs. For Cyber Monday, you can save up to $250 on a chair to fit any gamer in your life.

See at SecretLab

Anda Seat

Save up to $200

Anda Seat is running deals that can save you up to $200. They make some comfortable gaming chairs with wide seats for those who like to cross their legs.

See at Anda Seat

E-Win Racing gaming chair

Save 25%

E-Win is offering up to 25% off its chairs with the code CNET. Promo codes can not be stacked, however. 

See at E-Win

X-Chair

Save up to $600

X-Chair offers some great chair options, from a back massager with heat to footrests and even soft wheels that won't scratch your floor. Right now, you can save up to $600 on select X-Chair models.

See at X-Chair

Mavix Gaming

Save up to $335

Mavix Gaming offers some unique gaming chairs that work well for the resident gamer and for office workers. You can save up to $355 on select Mavix gaming chairs.

See at Mavix

