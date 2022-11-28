Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals: SecretLab, Anda Seat, X-Chair and More

Cyber Monday might be the last time this year to get a deep discount on the best gaming gear and that includes a sweet new gaming chair. Treat yourself or your favorite gamer to a more comfortable gaming experience and get it at significant savings.

SecretLab makes some of our favorite gaming chairs. For Cyber Monday, you can save up to $250 on a chair to fit any gamer in your life.

Anda Seat is running deals that can save you up to $200. They make some comfortable gaming chairs with wide seats for those who like to cross their legs.

E-Win is offering up to 25% off its chairs with the code CNET. Promo codes can not be stacked, however.

X-Chair offers some great chair options, from a back massager with heat to footrests and even soft wheels that won't scratch your floor. Right now, you can save up to $600 on select X-Chair models.

Mavix Gaming offers some unique gaming chairs that work well for the resident gamer and for office workers. You can save up to $355 on select Mavix gaming chairs.

For more on gaming chairs, check out our list of the best gaming chairs for 2022.