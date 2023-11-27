Cyber Monday Deal: Save Money on an Xbox Series S and an Extra Controller

You can save money this Cyber Monday on an Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage plus an extra controller. Normally this bundle would cost you $370, but this Walmart deal brings the bundle's price down to $290, saving you $80.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

I bought my Series S shortly after its release in 2020 after a lot of back and forth over whether I wanted this console or its larger, more expensive sibling, the Xbox Series X. Since then I've used the Series S for gaming and streaming content almost every day, and I don't know why I ever debated buying the Series X.

The Series S has enough power to handle my streaming needs and play the latest games, including Starfield and Lies of P, without any hiccups or graphical issues. Sure, it has a lower resolution than the Series X, but even after seeing side-by-side videos and photos of both consoles working simultaneously, I can't tell much of a difference.

One major downside to the Series S is it doesn't have an optical disc drive. That means if you have a game disc for newer or older games, you can't play them on the Series S. However, if you pair the Series S with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service -- which starts at $10 a month and allows you to access a digital library of new and old games -- you won't notice the missing disc drive.