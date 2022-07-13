Live: Prime Day: Day 2 Blog Best Prime Day Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Prime Day Headphone Deals Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Crockpot's Nifty Warming Lunchbox Is 33% Off for Prime Day

It also makes the ideal vessel to hold warm dips for at-home entertaining.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
warming lunchbox
This warming lunchbox doubles as a dip bowl for your next party. 
Crockpot/CNET

Sometimes on a chilly day, only a hot lunch will do. If you're now a big fan of the microwave -- and who could blame you? -- Crockpot makes a handy electric lunchbox version of its signature slow cooker to warm your hot food at work or school. The CrockFood Warmer is currently on sale for Prime Day, down to $30 (normally $45). This makes an ace gift for anyone who is back in the office or a student headed back to school after summer. 

See at Amazon

I'm personally snatching one of these up on sale but not to use as intended. I work from home but this little heated bowl will make the perfect vessel for warm dips including queso, buffalo chicken dip and spinach artichoke. My main slow cooker is simply too big for those. Crockpot's official dip warmer is also on sale for $15 at Target.

warming bowl with chili inside at top view

It's just the right size to hold your favorite party dip.

 Crockpot

The design is simple with a tight-locking lid and metal insert that pops out to be washed after. Just plug it into an outlet when you get to work or school or need it to warm and within a few hours, your stew, soup or last night's leftovers will be hot and ready to eat. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022