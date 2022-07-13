Crockpot's Nifty Warming Lunchbox Is 33% Off for Prime Day

Sometimes on a chilly day, only a hot lunch will do. If you're now a big fan of the microwave -- and who could blame you? -- Crockpot makes a handy electric lunchbox version of its signature slow cooker to warm your hot food at work or school. The (normally $45). This makes an ace gift for anyone who is back in the office or a student headed back to school after summer.

I'm personally snatching one of these up on sale but not to use as intended. I work from home but this little heated bowl will make the perfect vessel for warm dips including queso, buffalo chicken dip and spinach artichoke. My main slow cooker is simply too big for those. Crockpot's official dip warmer is also .

Crockpot

The design is simple with a tight-locking lid and metal insert that pops out to be washed after. Just plug it into an outlet when you get to work or school or need it to warm and within a few hours, your stew, soup or last night's leftovers will be hot and ready to eat.