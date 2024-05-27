Save Up to 40% Off New Eyewear With Zenni's Limited-Time Memorial Day Sale

The big Memorial Day... day is here and the discounts just don't stop. There are Memorial Day deals across a whole raft of different categories but if a new big-screen TV or a fridge isn't at the top of your shopping list, what about a new pair of glasses? Or two, or three? Zenni is currently offering big discounts across its range and the more you buy, the more you'll save. In fact, enter discount code SUNNYDAY24CNET and you'll save up to 40% off.

That discount code will also save you 20% when you buy one pair or 30% when you buy two pairs but it won't last for long -- the code expires on June 2 so make sure to get your new glasses order in sooner rather than later.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The code works on all manner of designs and lens types including progressives, readers and Transitions the latter of which are perfect for those of us who don't want to have to buy a pair of glasses and a pair of sunglasses. Who wants to swap between two pairs of glasses just because they went outside?

As great as this deal is there are a couple of restrictions that you need to know about. Zenni says that its Lunar New Year collection and any redline discounted frames are excluded, so keep that in mind when making your selections. All of that being said, Zenni is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online so don't miss this chance to save some cash, too.