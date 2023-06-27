X
Buy One Pair of Glasses, Get 20% Off a Second Pair at Zenni

Stock up on eyewear, including sunglasses, with 20% each additional pair valued at $10 or more.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
A pair of women's sunglasses and men's glasses are displayed against a yellow background.
Zenni/CNET

Eyewear can get pretty pricey, and whether you need a solid pair of everyday glasses or sunglasses to keep your eyes protected this summer, you can find some pretty solid online options that can save you some cash -- especially with company's promoting deals for the Fourth of July. Zenni is our pick for the best place to buy glasses online if you're a budget-conscious shopper, and right now the company is saving you even more. 

For a limited time, when you buy one pair of glasses at Zenni, you'll get 20% off each additional pair over $10. Just use promo code SUMMER23CNET at checkout. You can take advantage of this deal now through July 2. 

There are plenty of low-cost options, including this pair of rectangular Titanium glasses for $40 or this pair of stainless steel square glasses that starts at just $20. There are plenty of tint options available if you're shopping for sunglasses, and you can even get polarized lenses, along with prescription lenses if you need them -- but note that upgrades will carry an additional charge. 

The company has a virtual try-on option so you can get an idea of what your selected glasses will look like on you before they arrive. Your order comes with a 30-day return if you aren't happy and decide you need to exchange them for something else. 

