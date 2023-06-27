Buy One Pair of Glasses, Get 20% Off a Second Pair at Zenni

Eyewear can get pretty pricey, and whether you need a solid pair of everyday glasses or sunglasses to keep your eyes protected this summer, you can find some pretty solid online options that can save you some cash -- especially with company's promoting deals for the Fourth of July. Zenni is our pick for the best place to buy glasses online if you're a budget-conscious shopper, and right now the company is saving you even more.

For a limited time, when you buy one pair of glasses at Zenni, you'll get 20% off each additional pair over $10. Just use promo code SUMMER23CNET at checkout. You can take advantage of this deal now through July 2.

There are plenty of low-cost options, including this pair of rectangular Titanium glasses for $40 or this pair of stainless steel square glasses that starts at just $20. There are plenty of tint options available if you're shopping for sunglasses, and you can even get polarized lenses, along with prescription lenses if you need them -- but note that upgrades will carry an additional charge.

The company has a virtual try-on option so you can get an idea of what your selected glasses will look like on you before they arrive. Your order comes with a 30-day return if you aren't happy and decide you need to exchange them for something else.

