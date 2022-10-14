Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Bring Your 'A Game' With This Discounted Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch

This smartwatch can help make you a better golfer on the course and still has the smartwatch features you need for everyday life.
The Garmin Approach S62 golf watch is displayed against a blue background.
If golf is your sport, there's no reason to settle for a basic smartwatch. The Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch is designed with golfers in mind. Amazon has discounted this premium smartwatch by $150, bringing the price to $350, which is comparable to sales we've seen on the popular Apple Watch Series 8

While there are lot of quality smartwatches on the market, this golf watch stands out for a lot of reasons. First, it comes equipped with a 1.3-inch, scratch-resistant touchscreen display that remains readable even in the sun. It also comes with information from more than 42,000 courses worldwide preloaded onto the watch so that you know exactly what to expect from the fairway to the green. The watch also has a built-in virtual caddie that will suggest which club you should use and the aim you should take based on typical distance, wind speed and direction. There is even an option to scroll through hazards and layup targets on the map. 

And just because this watch is built to help you ace every hole, that doesn't mean it skimps on the other features for life off the course. This watch gets up to 20 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, helping you stay in the game or connected on the go without having to stop and charge. And when you pair your watch with a compatible phone, you'll be able to receive emails, texts and other alerts right to your wrist. You can even use Garmin Pay for contactless payments with your watch to save time at the checkout line. And it has fitness-tracking features that will keep up with running, cycling, swimming and other metrics so you can keep tabs on your overall wellness. At this price, this GPS smartwatch sounds like a hole in one. 

