Breville Smart Ovens, Toaster Ovens and Air Fryers Are 20% Off Right Now

No disrespect to my wall oven but it has shortcomings: It takes a while to heat up, uses a ton of energy and it might be a a health risk, according to some recent studies. Breville makes a line of small but mighty countertop ovens that do just about everything a big oven can, but in less time and with far less energy draw. Nearly every one of Breville's high-performance ovens is on sale right now on Amazon, down 20%. That includes the sleek Mini Smart Toaster Oven, the souped-up Smart Oven Air Fryer, and the even more souped-up Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro.

I've tested all three and learned quickly that Breville ovens have remarkably fast preheat time and hold a consistent temp. Most offer useful cooking functions and have uniquely intuitive interfaces. I find myself reaching for the Breville 9 times out of 10 if roasting a filet of salmon or reheating leftover pizza. You can easily bake a batch of cookies in the larger models and they won't turn your kitchen into a sauna.

Breville Breville Smart Oven Convection Oven: $223 Save $57 Another model I've tested and the Smart Oven Convection proved itself to be a true workhorse. It does everything from evenly toasting a morning bagel to roasting meat for dinner. While the price might seem steep when you can pick up a toaster oven for $25, this machine is worth every penny. From the first use, it's obvious that this is a premium oven with its stainless steel finish, sturdy baking rack and powerful broiler. Magnets in the door automatically eject the baking rack, making it easier to grab your food without having to reach into the oven. The MSRP for this oven is $350, but the street price is typically $279. $224 at Amazon