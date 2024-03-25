Breville Smart Ovens, Toaster Ovens and Air Fryers Are 20% Off Right Now
Some of Breville's high-performance ovens can do everything your wall oven can, and then some. Bag one for as low as $127 during this flash sale.
No disrespect to my wall oven but it has shortcomings: It takes a while to heat up, uses a ton of energy and it might be a a health risk, according to some recent studies. Breville makes a line of small but mighty countertop ovens that do just about everything a big oven can, but in less time and with far less energy draw. Nearly every one of Breville's high-performance ovens is on sale right now on Amazon, down 20%. That includes the sleek Mini Smart Toaster Oven, the souped-up Smart Oven Air Fryer, and the even more souped-up Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro.
I've tested all three and learned quickly that Breville ovens have remarkably fast preheat time and hold a consistent temp. Most offer useful cooking functions and have uniquely intuitive interfaces. I find myself reaching for the Breville 9 times out of 10 if roasting a filet of salmon or reheating leftover pizza. You can easily bake a batch of cookies in the larger models and they won't turn your kitchen into a sauna.
See the full slate of Breville ovens on sale here.
If you're looking for a compact toaster oven for bread, bagels and the occasional filet of fish, they don't get more reliable than Breville's Smart Oven Mini. In our testing, this toaster had the most consistent heat and the friendliest interface to operate.
This model may not be able to replace your big oven as well as others on the list, but it also won't crowd your countertop. And it doesn't hurt that it looks great sitting there.
Another model I've tested and the Smart Oven Convection proved itself to be a true workhorse. It does everything from evenly toasting a morning bagel to roasting meat for dinner. While the price might seem steep when you can pick up a toaster oven for $25, this machine is worth every penny.
From the first use, it's obvious that this is a premium oven with its stainless steel finish, sturdy baking rack and powerful broiler. Magnets in the door automatically eject the baking rack, making it easier to grab your food without having to reach into the oven.
The MSRP for this oven is $350, but the street price is typically $279.
The latest model of the Smart Oven is one of CNET's picks for the best air-frying toaster ovens for bigger and has more features. It has a one-foot interior capacity, giving you enough room to bake 12 muffins or roast a turkey up to 14 pounds.
It also adds an air fryer basket and a "super" convection setting so you can get that fresh from the fryer texture on chicken, veggies and more. You can also use the super setting for dehydrating food. All in all, it has 13 cooking settings, including bread-proofing and slow cooking.
The MSRP on this oven is $500, but the street price is usually $400.
This is the most intelligent oven in the Breville line, with preset smart cooking programs that adjust cooking temp and type according to the recipe you plugged in. The integrated app allows you to monitor your cook remotely and an autopilot program guides you through the recipe, step by step.
An example of the Joule's smart features is the rotisserie function. While it doesn't spin your chicken as a traditional rotisserie would, it applies intense heat in rotation around the chicken to mimic the cooking style. This oven is also voice-activated (compatible with Google and Alexa) so you can preheat the oven even with your hands wrist-deep in bread dough.
If you want the air-frying features of the Smart Oven Pro, but don't care about proofing dough or dehydrating food, the Smart Oven Air Fryer is just what you need. It has all of the features of the regular Smart Oven, but with the air fryer basket. It's not quite big enough to roast a turkey, but for everyday use, it'll serve you well.
The MSRP and street price for this oven is $350.