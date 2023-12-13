Bose Speakers Are Discounted Up to 30% at Amazon Right Now
Big savings on Bose speakers is music to our ears. Snag some of our favorite Bose speakers for less with these holiday deals.
Bose makes some of the best audio devices on the market, and right now Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of Bose speakers, making it more affordable to revamp the way you entertain. This sale includes portable Bluetooth models, soundbars, subwoofers and more -- with prices starting at just $99.
If you're looking for flexibility on the go, now's a great time to invest in a portable Bluetooth speaker. Our favorite mini Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Flex, has a great sound for its size and offers up to 12 hours of playback. Plus, it's fully waterproof and dust-proof, which means you can truly take this speaker anywhere. It usually lists for $149, but right now you can grab on for just $119 at Amazon. And if you're looking to spend even less, another model worth considering is the Bose SoundLink Micro. It's a top-notch micro speaker that's compact and offers a waterproof design and solid sound quality, though it tops out at 6 hours of playback per charge. Right now it's marked down to just $99.
And if you're looking for a more substantial Bluetooth speaker for your home, the Bose Portable Home Speaker is our favorite portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker from Bose. The sound quality is stellar for its size and it can be paired with other speakers for multiroom audio. Plus, it has a built-in handle for added portability and is equipped with Alexa voice control. While this smart speaker typically lists for $399, it's discounted by $50 right now, meaning you'll pay just $349. You'll also be able to score the 2nd-gen SoundLink Revolve with 360-degree omnidirectional sound for $159 right now, which is a $60 savings. And if you're looking to upgrade your entertainment space, you can save $100 on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar and other accessories, including subwoofers, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon. And take a look at our guide of top-rated gifts you can grab for the holidays.
