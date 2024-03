Big Deals Remain for Honeywell Home Thermostats After Amazon's Spring Sale

All thermostats are not created equal. That's because you and I probably don't handle our home heating and cooling the same way. You may prefer a smart thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature to save you money, that can respond to voice commands or that you can control from your phone. Or you may want one with three simple buttons on the wall.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale may be over, but there are still deals to be found on a wide range of thermostats from Honeywell Home.

For those seeking the most high-tech experience, there's the Honeywell Home RTH9585WF Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat. It's programmable, it has a touchscreen that you can change the color on, it can be controlled from Honeywell's Total Connect Comfort app, and it's compatible with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and Google Assistant. It's 24% off at Amazon, marked down to $137.

Looking for something more affordable, albeit significantly less smart? Take 26% off the Honeywell Home RTH2300B 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat, which is down to $14. It's programmable, with separate programs for weekdays and weekends.

Here are some other Honeywell thermostats on sale: