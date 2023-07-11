Best Prime Day Solar Deals: Save on Jackery, EcoFlow, Bluetti and More

With a 268Wh capacity, the Bluetti EB3A is our favorite small solar generator of 2023. It weighs in at just 10 pounds, so it's easy to take on the go, and it has enough power to charge a laptop up to four times, or power a light for up to 22 hours.

You can grab just the power station for $199, or for $398, which saves you $201 compared with the usual price.