Best Prime Day Solar Deals: Save on Jackery, EcoFlow, Bluetti and More

Take the grid on the go with these discounted portable power stations, solar panels and other products.
Summer is the perfect time for camping trips and weekend getaways. But getting caught in the wilderness with a dead phone battery doesn't exactly make for a relaxing vacation. Fortunately, there are portable outdoor generators and solar setups that make it easy to keep all your devices charged up, no matter how far off the grid you get. And right now you can snag one at a major discount during Amazon's massive Prime Day sale event. Just note that you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals.
This EcoFlow setup is our overall favorite midsize option on the market right now, and it's a solid bargain at over 30% off. It includes an 882Wh power station, as well as two 110W solar panels that are completely waterproof, so you don't have to worry if they get caught in the rain. On a full charge, it can recharge a phone up to 70 times, or power a mini fridge for up to 12 hours.
With a 268Wh capacity, the Bluetti EB3A is our favorite small solar generator of 2023. It weighs in at just 10 pounds, so it's easy to take on the go, and it has enough power to charge a laptop up to four times, or power a light for up to 22 hours.
You can grab just the power station for $199, or
If you need serious power while you're on the go, the Jackery Solar Generator 200 Pro is our favorite high-capacity setup. The power station boasts an impressive 2160Wh capacity with eight output ports, and it can power an air conditioner for up to two hours, or run an electric grill for just over an hour. It includes two 200W solar panels that can fully recharge the power station in just a few hours, and they fold up, so they're easy to carry and store.
If you just want a portable power station without a solar panel, this Anker model is a solid option at 50% off the usual price. The 1229Wh capacity is enough to charge a phone over 100 times, and you can recharge it using a standard AC outlet in just over an hour. Note, though, that it's on the heavy side at around 44 pounds.
This Anker power station does still support solar charging as well, and you can
This compact Jackery power station earned a spot on our list of the best solar generators of 2023 thanks to its affordability, and right now you can pick it up for even less. At less than seven pounds, it's easy to take just about anywhere, and it still has enough juice to charge your phone up to 24 times or your camera battery around 10 times with its 240Wh capacity. Just note that this power station doesn't come with a solar panel, though it still supports solar charging.
If you already have a power station, or you're piecing together a custom setup, there are plenty of deals available on standalone solar panels, as well as bargains on other solar-powered accessories. Just note that not all solar panels are compatible with all power stations, so be sure to double-check before you buy.
This lightweight Jackery solar panel can generate 100W of power, and it has two built-in kickstands, so it's easy to set up at the optimum angle. Plus, its fairly durable, with a IP65 weather resistance rating, and it can be used to directly charge two devices at a time, with a built-in USB-A and USB-C port.
If you need some serious wattage for your setup, you can grab this powerful 350W Bluetti solar panel. It's highly efficient, and it folds flat so it's easy to carry. But it's a bit bulkier than some other models, at over 30 pounds.
If you're looking to get the most out of your solar panel or generator, you may want to pair it with this portable 33 liter Anker refrigerator. It's got its own 299Wh battery that can keep it running for around 40 hours, but you can also power it with a 100W solar panel or portable power station to keep your food fresh and drinks cold for even longer.
You don't have to spend hundreds on a massive power station to keep your phone charged up on the go. There are also compact and affordable power banks with a built-in solar panel that are designed for smaller devices. This Blavor model has a 10,000 mAh capacity, which is enough for one or two complete recharges. It supports both wired and wireless charging, has a built-in flashlight and is protected against water, dust and drops. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount.
Renogy systems aren't portable or plug-and-play like the options from Jackery and other brands above. But if you're looking to install a permanent solar power system on your home, RV or camper van, you'll find just about everything you need for less right now at Amazon. You can choose from premade kits and bundles, or piece together a custom system yourself. Just note that building a Renogy solar system requires far more research and know-how.