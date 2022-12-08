If you're looking for big sales and major deals on quality meat and fish for holiday gifting or to stock your own freezer, right now is a good time to order up. Some of our favorite online butchers like ButcherBox and D'Artagnan are running excellent online meat deals ahead of the holidays.

If you've been considering using an online meat delivery service or a monthly meat subscription, we tested to find all the best places to order meat online in 2022. These convenient e-butchers offer home delivery of quality grass-fed, sustainably raised and specialty cuts, including Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, organic chicken and lamb all with just a few mouse clicks, saving you a trip to the store.

Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home. Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.

These are the best meat deals we found for December.

Read more: Best Prepared Meal Delivery Service for 2022

ButcherBox The deal: This one is only for new customers. Sign up for ButcherBox delivery and you'll two pounds of grass-fed ground beef in every delivery for the life of your subscription. About ButcherBox: ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers organic chicken, crate-free pork, wild-caught seafood and its signature Australian beef that is all 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. (Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids, is often more environmentally friendly since it's pastured and not raised on feedlots, and has a purer beefy taste.) Australian beef is some of the best and most regulated in the world. Boxes start at $146 per month for 8 to 11 pounds of meat and go up from there.

Agri Beef Snake River Farms Two free sirloins on orders over $199 Beginning on Friday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 the Wagyu specialists at Snake River Farms are offering two free 10-oz. black sirloins on any order over $199. Just use code HELLOSANTA at checkout.

D'Artagnan The deal: D'Artagnan knows a thing or two about good meats and right now the specialty vendor is rolling out a new monster meat deal every day until Christmas like discounted Wagyu steaks and large cuts of meat for your holiday table. Check back often as the deals change daily. About D'Artagnan: Since its founding in 1985, D'Artagnan has been dedicated to putting the finest meats on the tables of American restaurants and homes. A stalwart in the industry, it's the leading purveyor of foie gras, game meat, organic poultry, pâtés, sausages and other delicacies.

Rastelli's The deal: Ahead of the holidays, when you spend $125 or more, Rastelli's will throw in one of the following for free: 12 all-beef Black-Angus round hot dogs ($35 value)



2 pounds of ground lamb ($45 value)



3 pounds of Faroe Island panko breaded salmon ($40 value)

About Rastelli's: Rastelli's started out as a small butcher shop in New Jersey serving its local community, but it's always put a premium on the best meat possible and is driven by a love of good food. Today it ships beef, poultry and seafood across the US from farms that produce responsibly raised meats free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones. And it sources wild-caught and sustainably raised seafood like Faroe Island salmon.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks always has a handful of deals and bundles to sort through, far more than other online butchers we use. The All Wrapped Bundle has 22 total items including 12 servings of meat, a full lasagna and tons of sides for just $140. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it has plenty to brag about.

Holy Grail Steak Co. The deal: Wagyu is not cheap, so I usually head straight for the sale section at Holy Grail. Right now, you can nab some top-tier Wagyu strips and ribeye flights for a few bucks off the normal price. My pick is this bundle of carrot-finished beef for 58%, down to $64. About Holy Grail Steak Co.: If you're looking for the very best in beef and have a few extra pennies to spend on good meat, let us introduce you to Holy Grail Steak Co. The newcomer to the high-end meat-delivery game sells the best American-raised Wagyu with a deep portfolio of top A5-grade Japanese Wagyu producers on the planet. This includes ultrarare Hokkaido Snow beef and beloved Kobe beef. On the website, you can sift through meat "collections" like Japanese Wagyu, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, Akaushi, steak flights and Wagyu burgers.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

More hot kitchen tips

