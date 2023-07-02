Best Early Target Circle Week Deals: Save Big on Everyday Essentials

Prime Day is getting a lot of buzz at the moment, with the main sale event kicking off on July 11, and plenty of early deals you can already shop right now. But Amazon isn't the only one offering serious savings at the moment. Plenty of other retailers are getting in on the action with their own competing "anti-Prime Day" sales. Including Target, which is already offering tons of discounts on home goods and more ahead of its Circle Week sale, which officially starts on Sunday, July 9.

If you don't already have a Target Circle account, now's the time to get one. It's free to sign up, and it entitles you to big savings on a huge selection of everyday essentials, groceries, kitchen tools and more. To help you take full advantage of these early offers before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best Circle bargains available right now below. Just note that, to get these deals, you'll have to add both the item and the offer to your cart, and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.

LG LG CordZero A9: $587 Save $300 LG makes tons of trustworthy home appliances, including vacuum cleaners. This LG CordZero A9 is equipped with up to 350 watts of suction power and boasts a runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It's also equipped with a five-stage filtration system to help remove dust and allergens from your home. The filters are also removable and washable to help keep your vacuum running better, longer. And with the ThinQ companion app, you can even run diagnostics check to make sure your vacuum is running properly. Just note that this vacuum is not available for delivery, so you'll have to find it in stock near you and go pick it up in-person if you want to take advantage of this deal. Though for $300 off, it may be worth the extra legwork. $587 at Target

Chantal Chantal kettles: From $21 Save 30% If you like to start your day with a piping hot cup of coffee or tea, then you'll to have a good kettle on hand for a quick pick-me-up. Chantal makes a variety of both stylish traditional kettles, and convenient electric models that can boil water in just minutes, and right now you can snag one for 30% off. Prices start at just $21 after the discount. See at Target

Fresh and Fit Fit & Fresh Foundry cooler and lunch kit: $20 Save $5 Summer is the perfect time for family beach days and afternoons in the park. And this Fresh & Fit cooler set makes it easy to pack all the snacks and sandwiches you need for a relaxing day out. The cooler features extra-thick insulation, and is big enough to accommodate up to nine cans at a time. It also comes with four, one-cup containers, and has an extra side pocket for beverages, towels, sunscreen and other essentials. $20 at Target

More early Circle Week deals: