Best Buy and Walmart Knock 20% off the Bose SoundLink Flex

With a rugged design and impressive audio, the Bose SoundLink Flex is our overall favorite mini Bluetooth speaker on the market in 2024. It was a major Cyber Monday deal at Amazon last year, but you can get your hands on one at an all-time low price right now. The online retailer has knocked this CNET Editors' Choice award-winning speaker down to just $119, which saves you $30 compared to the usual list price. In more exciting news, Walmart and Best Buy have recently matched this deal. There's no set expiration for these discounts, but retailers can pull them at their discretion. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Packed full of impressive features and hardware, the Bose SoundLink Flex really is the whole package. It's fairly compact, weighing just 1.3 pounds, but it still manages to deliver powerful sound for its small size, including impressive bass performance. It's also equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology, which optimizes the sound based on whether you have the speaker sitting upright, lying on its back or hanging from the integrated utility loop.

The speaker is plenty durable, with an IP67 waterproof rating, plus it can survive being dropped short distances and is even designed to float in case it falls in a pool or river. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours for all-day listening, and it's equipped with a built-in microphone so you can easily take phone calls over Bluetooth.

If you're looking for even more bargains, you can also check out our full roundup of current Bose deals.