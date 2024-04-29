Shop Awesome Bose Deals at Amazon, Including a New All-Time Low

Good headphones, earbuds and speakers are an excellent way to improve the way you listen to music and podcasts. Whether you're someone who likes to bop along on your commute, at the gym, while at work or just while chilling out at home, better audio means a better time. Bose makes some of the best earbuds and best headphones on the market, according to our expert audio reviewers, meaning the chance to take up to 32% off Bose earbuds, headphones and speakers on Amazon isn't one to be missed. Select prices are also matched at Best Buy.

One of the best deals applies to the excellent Bose QuietComfort headphones, a pair of cans that would normally sell for just shy of $350 but can now be picked up in one of four different colors for just $249. You'll get great noise canceling technology as well as up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. The top-of-the-line Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are also on sale, discounted back down to their best price of $379, a $50 saving. These are our overall favorite headphones in 2024 with CNET headphone specialist David Carnoy putting them above Sony's WH-1000XM5s and Apple's AirPods Max.

One deal that's not included in those main deal pages but is very much worth paying attention to, is a new all-time low price on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which knocks 32% off the full price. At $189, you're getting Bose-level noise cancelation and sound quality, plus a comfortable fit and solid battery life.

If you don't like sticking things in or on your ears, you can also grab up to 20% off Bose portable speakers, with the SoundLink Flex returning to its best-ever price at $119. It's one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers offering "arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size." The Bose SoundLink Micro is also on sale, falling to $99. These speakers make for great options in kitchens, outdoors on trips or at parties. The mix of deals here makes for some of the best deals on earbuds and headphones you're likely to find today, so don't miss out.