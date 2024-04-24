Bag Apple's MLS Season Pass Free for a Month at Best Buy Today

Soccer fans need look no further for their next fix of the beautiful game, with Best Buy offering a free month of access to the MLS Season Pass subscription via the Apple TV app. The offer is available to everyone who is either a new or qualified returning subscriber, with no purchases required. All you need is a Best Buy account to place the order.

The MLS Season Pass gives soccer fans access to every match of the 2024 season, including the MLS Cup Playoffs. Each match is available, and MLS 360 offers game commentary in English, Spanish or French. All you need is a device with the Apple TV app installed. Those options run much further than iPhones and iPads, with streaming sticks, smart TVs and even game consoles offering the Apple TV app as a free download.

Those taking advantage of this offer will be able to stream Major League Soccer games for free for a month, and subscriptions will automatically renew for $15 per month after the promotion date ends. Make sure to cancel your subscription before then if you don't want to continue the subscription and start paying for it.

Since you're getting your MLS fix for free, you might consider putting the money you saved toward a new TV on which to enjoy the action. Our collection of the very best 4K TV deals will help you save some money there as well.