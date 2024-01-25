Bag a New Cellular Apple Watch From Just $180 for a Limited Time Only

Whenever we think of smartwatches the Apple Watch tends to be one of the first to come to mind. The 1st-gen Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7 might not be the latest and greatest models, but they're still a great way to put an Apple Watch on your wrist without spending a lot of money. And right now you can save big when buying a cellular model from Woot.

This deal is offering cellular Apple Watch SE models from just $180 and the Apple Watch Series 7, again with cellular connectivity, from just $320. None of these deals require that you enter any codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to consider placing an order soon -- Woot says that its new Apple Watch sale will end at midnight CT on Jan. 30, or when supplies run dry.

Both of these Apple Watches are available in multiple size configurations and colors. We'd suggest making sure to check the options before you place an order to make sure you get the one to suit your needs and preferences.

With both models featuring cellular connectivity, you can take your Apple Watch and leave your iPhone at home while still making calls, answering messages, and using your apps. Just note that you'll need an active cellular plan for the device to make the most of this iPhone-free usage.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the better option if you want to be able to see the time without raising your wrist thanks to support for an always-on display, but the Apple Watch SE is a great starter smartwatch especially if you're buying for a child. Both models are swimproof and great for tracking activities, sleep, and more.

As great as these two models are, there are newer models on the market. Make sure to check out our list of the best Apple Watch deals if you're in the market for one of those instead.