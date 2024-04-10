Bag 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Just $128 With This Discount Code

Our computers might have plenty of local storage these days, but cloud storage is still the best way to make sure your files are available wherever you need them and safe from harm should anything happen to your device. But beefy cloud storage plans can cost a lot of money, especially if you're going to be paying a monthly fee in perpetuity. Luckily, you can get a great deal on Koofr cloud storage with 1TB of space discounted to just $128 on StackSocial when you use the coupon code ENJOY20. That's a one-time payment, nixing the recurring fees that would normally be associated with these kinds of services. Koofr's 1TB plan usually costs €10 (which works out to be around $11) a month, so it won't take too long for this offer to become a pretty great deal.

You can save a lot of files if you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving videos, the latest chapter of that novel you're working on, or you need to keep track of your taxes, Koofr offers private and secure storage with no file size limit. Koofr also has some nice features like helping to recognize duplicate files, batch file-renaming, and built-in encryption. If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.

