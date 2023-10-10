Attention, Bookworms: All Kindle E-readers Are On Sale for October Prime Day

It's time to get yourself a Kindle during Amazon's massive October Prime Day event. Here's why: We know nothing can totally replace the joy of turning the pages of a hardcopy book while reading a good story. But as someone who tries to read 100s of books a year, buying physical books can get expensive quickly, and I'm genuinely running out of space to put them all.

That said, reading on a Kindle is the closest thing I've found to reading a physical book, and Amazon has most of its Kindles on sale right now. So, whether you want something budget-friendly and basic or something brighter with more features -- you're sure to find a Kindle option for you. There are even Kindles made specifically for the kiddies, if you're looking for a way to encourage them to read more.

Do you like minimalistic bookshelves but still want to read great books?

Add CNET Shopping Get a discount on your next Kindle or iPad using our CNET Shopping extension; while checking out, we'll help you find the best price or coupon codes.

Amazon Kindle (2022): $75 Amazon released a refreshed version of its baseline Kindle E Ink e-reader, but it this 2022 model doesn't feel entry-level. The Kindle originally retails for $100 but can be purchased right now for $75, which saves you a cool $25 off your purchase. This model is Amazon's lightest and smallest e-reader but it has a fairly good display despite its tiny form. The Kindle (2022) is available in black or denim blue. You can also grab the Kindle Kids option for the little readers in your life. These are on sale for $80. Details Read our Kindle (2022) review. Save $25 $75 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite: $95 When compared to the new version of the basic Kindle, the Paperwhite doesn't stand out the way it used to. But while the two devices now have the same display, the Paperwhite still has some advantages. For one, it feels more premium and durable in the hand. Additionally, the Paperwhite is waterproof and has a more adjustable lighting scheme. That said, the Paperwhite is currently on sale for less than $100 -- which would make it a great buy for anyone who reads a lot outdoors or anyone just looking for a step up from the base model. There's also a more premium version of the Paperwhite -- the Paperwhite Signature Edition -- which adds wireless charging and additional storage -- 32GB instead of 8GB -- as well as an auto-adjusting light sensor for $140. This is $50 less than its original retail price. There's also a Kindle Paperwhite for kids, which usually retails for $170, but is now available for $110. Details Read our Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review. Save $45 $95 at Amazon